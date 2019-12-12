Here's what to do in Orlando this weekend

Looking for something to do this week? From a kids' breakfast with Saint Nick to a holiday party, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

Saint Charles Church Breakfast with Saint Nicholas

From the event description:

Help your kids discover all the joy and wonder of the holidays at this breakfast with Saint Nicholas. This fun-filled event includes arts and crafts, stories and music.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11:30 a.m.

Where: St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4001 Edgewater Drive, Bishop Grady Hall

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

While Shepherds Watched

From the event description:

This Saturday Perform Orlando and El Bethel Christian Academy bring you a fresh take on "The Nativity Story." The production combines tap, ballet, musical theater and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 3000 Bruton Blvd, 3000 Bruton Blvd.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hippie Hideout (Crimmuh Edition)

From the event description:

Calling all creatives! Gather with us before the holidays and enjoy an alternative to the club life. The atmosphere blends bonfire vibes with yoga feels accompanied by live music and performances.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 15, 12 a.m.

Where: Community Center 729, 729 Thornton Ave.

Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mulch at Lil Indie's

From the event description:

You know him from Leisure Chief. Musician Derek Engstrom takes the stage this Saturday for a live show with Chris McMullen on bass and Anthony Cole on drums.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Dec. 15, 12 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DSACF Holiday Party

From the event description:

Don't miss the Down Syndrome Association's holiday bash, open to all ages. We'll have a hot chocolate bar, crafts, dancing, music and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m.

Where: The Elks Lodge, 12 Primrose Drive

Admission: Free (DSACF Members)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

