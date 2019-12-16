Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From a cooking class to Star Wars trivia, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Ultimate Peruvian Experience with Pio Pio

From the event description:

Learn how to make the uniquely famous Pio Pio Peruvian ceviche and two different types of pisco (passionfruit pisco & pisco sour). You'll get a ceviche plate, your choice of pisco sour or passionfruit pisco and all the ingredients necessary

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 2259 S Semoran Blvd, 2259 S. Semoran Blvd.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Star Wars Trivia at Grape & The Grain

From the event description:

Empire Trivia is back, while the Cholo Dogs will be out back slingin weens, too.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Total Punk Turnbuckle Tuesdays

From the event description:

Total Punk takes over Will's Pub, spinning punk and hard rock records and showing the best wrestling from the 1970s-90s. There's no cover, killer drink specials, great tunes and tons of vintage wrestling.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orlando Gay Speed Dating

From the event description:

Meeting your special someone shouldn't be anything but a comfortable and relaxed experience. Creating a private club atmosphere while recognizing our clients are also our product – we reward lovely daters with discounts and complimentary events and refuse service to anyone we don't think you'll fancy meeting. This is where being lovely has it's perks.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ivanhoe Craft Bar & Packy, 1915 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $29.95

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eugene Snowden & his Ten Pints of Truth

From the event description:

The cool, calm vibe of Lil Indie's gets delightfully disrupted every week when musician Eugene Snowden hosts Ten Pints of Truth. The Legendary JC's energetic frontman is as rambunctious as ever in this intimate setting with his talented (and ever-patient) band.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.