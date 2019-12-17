Sports and fitness deals are hot in Orlando this week

Looking to get fit?

From deal on dance classes to gymnastics for kids, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 66% Off at Tribal Muses Dance Company

From the Tribal Muses Dance Company deal description:

Choose between five or 10 belly dance classes, which are taught by certified American Tribal Style Belly Dance Instructors with Sister Studio status from Fat Chance Belly Dance.

Where: 3589 S. Orange Ave., Lake Jennie Jewell Heights

Price: $20 (66 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 44% Off at I-Drive NASCAR Indoor Kart Racing

From the I-Drive NASCAR Indoor Kart Racing deal description:

Go-kart enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy two races and arcade games with their family or friends.

Where: 5228 Vanguard St., Florida Center

Price: $28 (34 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 63% Off Kids' Gymnastic Classes at Jackson's Gymnastics

From the Jackson's Gymnastics deal description:

In a safe environment, kids learn gymnastic skills, build strength and develop coordination. Classes last 45 minutes and are for ages 2-5. Classes include warmups, age- and skill-appropriate exercises and trampoline time.

Where: 7101 Presidents Drive, Oak Ridge

Price: $59 (56 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 65% Off at Semil Kizomba Dance

From the Semil Kizomba Dance deal description:

Meet new people, move your body and listen to great music while you dance. No partner or experience needed

Where: 4677 L B McLeod Road, Eagles Nest

Price: $21 (65 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.