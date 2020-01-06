Orlando boasts a hot lineup of travel and outdoor deals this week

Looking to get some fresh air?

From aerial tours to balloon flights, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Pilot Experience at Flight Ready Aviation

From the Flight Ready Aviation deal description:

Experienced pilots with guests ascend into skies during aerial tours; sit behind the wheel and try to fly the plane with pilot’s assistance.

Where: Flight Ready Aviation, 321 N. Crystal Lake Drive, Orlando Executive Airport

Price: $139 (3% discount off regular price); $144 (3% discount off regular price); $234 (3% discount off regular price); $240 (3% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 43% Off at Orlando Balloon Flights

From the Orlando Balloon Flights deal description:

Clients can experienced an unforgettable balloon flight over the Disney area of Orlando. What’s included: 45-minute to one-hour balloon flight, post-flight champagne toast and transport from the meeting place to and from the launch and landing spots.

Where: Orlando Balloon Flights, 2501 General Rees Ave., Baldwin Park

Price: $145 (42% discount off regular price); $396 (43% discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 3% Off Single-Day Admission to CoCo Key Water Resort

From the CoCo Key Water Resort deal description:

Children and adults may find something that helps relax and interest them at the resort and water park.

Where: CoCo Key Water Resort, 7400 International Drive, Florida Center

Price: $29.95 (9% discount off regular price); $21.95 (33% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.