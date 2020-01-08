Food and drink events in Orlando this week

When it comes to food and drinks, there's plenty to do in Orlando this week. From a PBS screening and food tasting to a cabaret dinner show, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

'No Passport Required' — Screening & Food Tasting

From the event description:

Calling all foodies! Join PBS' "No Passport Required" for a screening and tasting experience. Chat about Orlando's immigrant food culture with Faiyaz Kara, Ricky Ly and Bruno Fonseca. Registration required.

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Orange County Library System, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 53% off Chef Nite Orlando

From the Chef Nite Orlando deal description:

Get the inside scoop on what gives French food that extra pizzazz. Without a sauce, French food is like Frankenstein’s monster missing that bolt of lightning to give it life. Learn how to make your own culinary creation using the five mother sauces — béchamel, velouté, espagnole, tomate and hollandaise.

Where: 3477 Parkway Center Court, Rosemont

Price: $19 (45 percent discount off regular price) for one; $35 (50 percent discount off regular price) for two. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 42% off Dinner and a Cabaret Show at Teatro Martini

From the Teatro Martini deal description:

This classic variety show features some of Orlando’s finest specialty acts. Take advantage of this deal and enjoy fine dining, cocktails and a post-show speakeasy event.

Where: 6400 Carrier Drive, Florida Center

Price: $39 (42 percent discount off regular price) for one; $79 (41 percent discount off regular price) for two.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

