4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

From Valencia College's Start Right Night to Mai Tai's Ladies Night, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Valencia College Start Right Night | Lake Nona Campus

Calling all high school seniors and recent grads! Get helping filling out your FAFSA on-site, a free t-shirt and scholarship resources this Thursday at Valencia College.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valencia College, Lake Nona Campus, 12350 Narcoossee Road, Building 4 (Parking Lot A/B)

Admission: Free

PRIVÉ Friday | MLK Weekend

Come dressed in style to this fashion event. Groove to your favorite hip-hop, soca, reggae, R&B and more provided by DJ Ghostrider.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: Courtyard 390, 390 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: Free (Complimentary RSVP for Ladies - arrive by 11 p.m.); $10 (Early Bird Ticket for PRIVÉ). More ticket options available.

BMF Friday at Lil Indie's

Every Friday night at Lil Indie's, DJ BMF conducts an audio-visual history lesson into the world of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop music.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Life on Fridays | Latin + Hip Hop + Reggae

Ladies Night is back—and better than ever! Enjoy drink specials and dance the night away to Latin, hip-hop and reggae tunes.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 10:30 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: Mai Thai, 22 E. Pine St.

Admission: Free (Early Bird General Admission till 11:30. p.m.); $5 (General Admission Tier 1); $10 (General Admission Tier 2)

