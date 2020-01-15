5 ways to enjoy your week in Orlando

Looking to mix things up this week? From an art exhibit featuring skate decks to Southern Fried Sunday, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Board To Death: Skate Deck Art by El Shanebo

Check out this art show featuring 20 skate decks by El Shanebo. It showcases his typical style and subject matter: creeps and grit in a low brow ambrosia of bright colors, blending and layers.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Eric Hutchinson

He's had a number one song in Australia, and he's performed with Kelly Clarkson and One Republic, according to First Avenue. New York-based singer Eric Hutchinson takes the stage this Friday at the Social.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $20-$25

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet

Calling all jazz fans! Don't miss guitar virtuoso Kreisberg with Martin Bejerano on piano, Matt Clohesy on bass and Colin Stranahan on drums.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin

Admission: $12.50 (Veteran and active military personnel); $12.50 (Student); $25 (General Admission)

All Women's Social Event and Dance

Dance and mingle with fellow lesbians at this social event. Free finger food and snacks are available along with a cash bar.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Where: LGBT+ Center Orlando, 946 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $20

Ade Meji Festival

Find yourself a mate at this festival. Start off with a speed dating session and stick around for Musician Tahir RBG and Mutanta Lumbala birthday bash. Expect cocktails, food, vendors and a performance by Richard Raw.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 a.m.

Where: 1023 W Colonial Dr, 1023 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: $6

