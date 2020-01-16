Here's what to do in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a birthday bash to a variety of concerts, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Johnny's B'day Bash

From the event description:

Johnny’s B'day Bash benefits the Orlando Firefighters’ Benevolent Association, Inc.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Johnny's Other Side, 1619 E. Michigan St.

Admission: Free (General Admission); $100 (VIP Admission)

Zach Deputy and Resinated

From the event description:

On his path towards becoming a successful touring musician, Zach Deputy serendipitously landed a solo gig in his early 20s by walking into a bar just after that night’s featured artist had bailed. Deputy soon introduced the world to the sound he’d eventually dub “island-infused, drum ‘n’ bass, gospel-ninja-soul.”

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Iron Cow, 2438A E. Robinson St.

Admission: $20

Wintarmanoth Fest

From the event description:

The Wintarmanoth Fest features Against Us All, Kill the Imposter, Kill the Sound, Blood Bath and Beyond and The Dev.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 12 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $10

Marlon Craft, Bobby Feeno and more

From the event description:

Marlon Craft is a hip-hop artist from Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. The 26-year-old MC offers an essential mix of new-school oxygen and golden-era sensibilities.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 6-11:30 p.m.

Where: Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.

Admission: $12 (General Admission)

