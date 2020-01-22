Here's what to do in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From volunteer opportunities to a rock tribute band in concert, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Orange County PIT Count 2020

From the event description:

Call all do gooders! We're seeking as many volunteers as we can find to help us determine how many of our neighbors are experiencing homelessness. If you are 18 years or older and can give just three hours of your time, please register for this year's PIT Count.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Beardall Senior Center, 800 Delaney Ave., #3897

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine Down Wednesdays - First-Time Homebuyer Edition

From the event description:

Could this be the season you buy a new home? Attend this class and learn about getting your credit mortgage ready, down payment expectations, pre-approval and more. Stick around for a complimentary wine tasting.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Total Wine and More, Millenia Plaza 4625 Millenia Plaza Way

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BioTE Informational Session

From the event description:

If you're struggling with fatigue, sleep problems and depression, it could be your hormones. Join Dr. Norma Waite and her staff for a session covering optimized hormones and how they are changing the lives of men and women.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Office of Doctor Norma Waite, 6000 Turkey Lake Road, Suite 112

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eugene Snowden & his Ten Pints of Truth

From the event description:

For those on a budget, check out this free show at Lil Indie's. The Legendary JC’s frontman is as rambunctious as ever in this intimate setting with his talented (and ever-patient) band. He's been known to suddenly start a conversation mid-song and spin a passerby in a quick dance.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 p.m.- Thursday, Jan. 23, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Landon Returns to Hard Rock Hotel Universal Orlando - Velvet Lounge

From the event description:

Landon is back this Thursday at Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Lounge. Expect to hear your songs from your favorite bands of the '70s through the '90s—including Journey, Pearl Jam, The Who, U2, and more.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 8-8 p.m.

Where: Velvet Bar, 5800 Universal Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

