Here's what to do in Orlando this week
Orange County PIT Count 2020
Call all do gooders! We're seeking as many volunteers as we can find to help us determine how many of our neighbors are experiencing homelessness. If you are 18 years or older and can give just three hours of your time, please register for this year's PIT Count.
Where: Beardall Senior Center, 800 Delaney Ave., #3897
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wine Down Wednesdays - First-Time Homebuyer Edition
Could this be the season you buy a new home? Attend this class and learn about getting your credit mortgage ready, down payment expectations, pre-approval and more. Stick around for a complimentary wine tasting.
Where: Total Wine and More, Millenia Plaza 4625 Millenia Plaza Way
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
BioTE Informational Session
If you're struggling with fatigue, sleep problems and depression, it could be your hormones. Join Dr. Norma Waite and her staff for a session covering optimized hormones and how they are changing the lives of men and women.
Where: Office of Doctor Norma Waite, 6000 Turkey Lake Road, Suite 112
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Eugene Snowden & his Ten Pints of Truth
For those on a budget, check out this free show at Lil Indie's. The Legendary JC’s frontman is as rambunctious as ever in this intimate setting with his talented (and ever-patient) band. He's been known to suddenly start a conversation mid-song and spin a passerby in a quick dance.
Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Landon Returns to Hard Rock Hotel Universal Orlando - Velvet Lounge
Landon is back this Thursday at Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Lounge. Expect to hear your songs from your favorite bands of the '70s through the '90s—including Journey, Pearl Jam, The Who, U2, and more.
Where: Velvet Bar, 5800 Universal Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
