Industry on the move: Health care experiencing strong job growth in Orlando

Orlando's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 156 new jobs over the past week and 456 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 85 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in health care is VITAS Healthcare. "[It's] the nation’s leading provider of end of life care," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery. According to one of its recent job openings, "When people think of a dermatologist, many imagine someone who treats acne or skin cancer, but at Mid Florida Dermatology, we believe that dermatology is more than just skin deep."

Jobs posted by VITAS Healthcare in the past month in Orlando included registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurse assistants, while Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery hired physicians, medical assistants and receptionists, and HC Solutions Group sought registered nurses.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.