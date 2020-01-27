Industry spotlight: Sales companies hiring big in Orlando

Orlando's sales industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 202 new jobs over the past week and 712 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The sales industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 151 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in sales and business development include Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), Marketing & Brand Management Consulting and Central Florida Promotions​. According to a recent job opening posted by Central Florida Promotions​, the company summed up its philosophy: "We embrace originality and cast aside the status quo."

Jobs posted by Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) in the past month in Orlando included sales executives and sales professionals.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.