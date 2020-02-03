Orlando industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Orlando's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 408 new jobs over the past week and 738 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 188 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include APN Software Services Inc., Tews Company and TekPartners, A P2P Company. According to a recent job opening posted by TekPartners, "As an information technology partner, we offer our clients proven talent through our IT staffing and professional services divisions."

Jobs posted by APN Software Services Inc. in the past month in Orlando included technicians, project managers and software developers, while Tews Company was hiring software developers, managers and project coordinators, and TekPartners sought software engineers, software developers and systems engineers.

