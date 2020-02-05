5 events to check out in Orlando this week

From Friday nights with DJ BMF to Paws in the Park to Battle of the Beats, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

BMF Friday at Lil Indie's

Every Friday night at Lil Indie's, DJ BMF conducts an audio-visual history lesson into the world of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop music.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Paws in the Park - Come SKETCH with us!

Grab your sketching supplies and bring your pooch to Eola Park this Saturday. Open to all ages and skill levels.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.

Admission: Free

Dollarrama Caribbean Day Party

The Caribbean Day party returns Saturday to a new venue. Join us on Latitudes' rooftop and enjoy drinks in a tropical atmosphere.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 4-9:30 p.m.

Where: Latitudes, 33 W. Church St.

Admission: $30. More ticket options available.

Flights and Bites: Wine Tasting With The Sommelier

If you're a wine enthusiast, this event is for you. During a two-hour interactive session, enjoy flights featuring wines from around the world paired with the sommelier's favorite bites.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hebni Nutrition Consultants, Inc., 2009 W. Central Blvd.

Admission: $40

WorldScout Beat Battle & Rising Artist Showcase

Music fans, unite at this showcase featuring appearances by DJ Nasty and Ricky Padilla. During Battle of the Beats, watch Grammy winning and platinum producers battle it out with their sickest beats.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive

Admission: $25-$50

