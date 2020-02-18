Hiring for managers is on the rise in Orlando

Hiring for managers in Orlando is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 228 new jobs over the past week, and 660 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local manager also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 205 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Tews Company, Gecko Hospitality and BSBC Companies.

Jobs posted by Tews Company in the past month in the area also included legal assistants, recruiters and product managers, while Gecko Hospitality was hiring chefs and service managers, and BSBC Companies sought sales managers.

