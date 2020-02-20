5 events to check out in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a Camp Gladiator Day at the Park to a day party with 90s music, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

CG Social at Nona Adventure Park

From the event description:

It's time to celebrate and relax with our Camp Gladiator family. Bring you picnic rugs and enjoy a fun-filled day featuring food, live music and a tower climbing course.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Nona Adventure Park, 14086 Centerline Drive

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nashville Night In Orlando with Danny Myrick and Bridgette Tatum

From the event description:

We are bringing a little bit of Nashville's Blue Bird Cafe style to Orlando featuring two amazing artists. Writer Danny Myrick has lead cuts by artists ranging from Maddie & Tae to Joe Cocker. Bridgette Tatum's song "Loud" was selected as the official theme song for ACC Football's 2010 season.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Harry Buffalo Downtown Orlando, 129 W. Church St.

Admission: $30 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mardi Gras Pub Crawl

From the event description:

No need to go to Bourbon Street this year. We're bringing all the New Orleans fun to Downtown Orlando. Crawlers: dust off your beads, balloons, masks and jester hats for this Saturday's pub crawl. One ticket includes four free drinks.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 23 1 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Orlando, 69 E. Pine St., #F1, #F1, #F1

Admission: $15 (General Admission 2)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family Fun and Packing Event

From the event description:

Do gooders of all ages, unite at this family-friendly event. Pack a bag for the homeless and check out our new digs. This event features a bounce house, food truck eats, glitter tattoo and a silent auction.

When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2-2 p.m.

Where: 6651 Vineland Rd, 6651 Vineland Road

Admission: Free (Donation); $5 (Raffle Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Day Party Vibes

From the event description:

At this day party, you can groove to your favorite hits of the 1990s and 2000s. We'll have three DJs spinning tunes and a rooftop where you can enjoy food, drinks and hookahs.

When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 5-10 p.m.

Where: 27 W Church St, 27 W. Church St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission); $20 (V.I.P)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.