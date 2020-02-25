Orlando jobs spotlight: Recruiting for customer service representatives going strong

Hiring for customer service representatives in Orlando is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 172 new jobs over the past week, and 728 in the last month, ranking third among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local customer service representative also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 98 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is Aimark Incorporated. The company "is always looking for new talents," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Interviewing Now and Central Florida Promotions​.

Jobs posted by Aimark Incorporated in the past month in the area also included sales associates, brand ambassadors and marketing associates, while Interviewing Now was hiring brand ambassadors, and Central Florida Promotions​ sought team leaders, marketing representatives and brand ambassadors.

