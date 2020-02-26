5 ways to enjoy your week in Orlando

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From Pet Fair-Apy for childhood cancer to a country-blues concert, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Talia's Legacy PET FAIR-APY for Childhood Cancer 2020

From the event description:

Bring your pooch, family and friends to this fest and help us raise money for programs at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Look for a dunk tank, musical performances and dog contests. Food vendors will be selling cotton candy, popcorn and other treats for purchase.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Blue Jacket Park (Baldwin Park), 2501 General Rees Avenue

Admission: Free (Children and Families Affected By Cancer); $10 (Virtual Costume Contest on Facebook). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women Veterans Tea Party

From the event description:

Calling all women who have served! Reserve tickets while you can for this tea party at Orlando's VA Medical Center. Make connections, enjoy tea and sweet treats and learn about health and support services.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m.- Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m.

Where: Orlando VA Medical Center , 13800 Veterans Way

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orlando Love Wins! Kirtan Concert with David Newman & Friends

From the event description:

David Newman returns to Florida with plenty of joy and bliss to share. Raise your voice in solidarity and join the #LOVEWINS movement.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin

Admission: $35 (General Admission Kirtan Concert). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black History Showcase - Tribute to Our Ancestors

From the event description:

Don't miss this Black History Showcase with drumming, dancing, poetry and more. Expect performances from local artists and students from AfriKan Kulcha School. Proceeds will fund student trips to Ghana and Ethiopia this summer.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8-11 p.m.

Where: EVENT CENTER, 1024 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band with The Bloody Jug Band

From the event description:

Country-blues fans, unite this Sunday at Will's Pub. Nominated for a 2019 Blues Music Awards, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band is back with new material and an explosive world tour.

When: Sunday, March 1, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $10 (General Admission - Advance); $12 (Day of Show)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.