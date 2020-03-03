Industry spotlight: Health care establishments hiring big in Orlando

Orlando's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 300 new jobs over the past week and 1,202 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 275 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include AppleOne, Masc Medical and Trilogy Home Healthcare.

Jobs posted by AppleOne in the past month in Orlando included registered nurses, managers and nurse practitioners, while Masc Medical was hiring registered nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners, and Trilogy Home Healthcare sought registered nurses, speech language pathologists and respiratory therapists.

