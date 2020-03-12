5 ways to enjoy your week in Orlando

From a cake decorating workshop to a St. Patrick's Day crawl to a jazz concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Piping 101: Basic Borders with Chef Lucy Ayerbe

From the event description:

Aspiring bakers and pastry chefs, this course is for you. In three hours, you'll learn piping skills to make your next cake stand out. Open to participants 12 years and older.

When: Friday, March 13, 12-3 p.m.

Where: The Confectionary Academy at D & G Occasions, 625 Herndon Ave.

Admission: $85

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Moonlight Walking Tour

From the event description:

Calling all history buffs and curiosity seekers! Join a free tour this Friday at Greenwood Cemetery. It features visits to about 100 graves of notable people in Orlando's history.

When: Friday, March 13, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Greenwood Cemetery, 1603 Greenwood St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LepreCon St Patrick's Day Crawl

From the event description:

Come decked out in your best St. Paddy's green gear and bar hop with other revelers on this holiday crawl. Enjoy live entertainment, no cover charges and drink specials.

When: Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m.- Sunday, March 15, 2 a.m.

Where: Specific Bars To be announced

Admission: $10-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Young Playwright Showcase

From the event description:

This showcase features three LGBTQ-themed readings from local award-winning high schools. Funds raised will support three local organizations—LGBT+ Center Orlando, Zebra Coalition & Orlando Fringe.

When: Sunday, March 15, 7-3:30 p.m.

Where: Central Florida Community Arts, 250 S.W. Ivanhoe Blvd.

Admission: Free (Donation); $3 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kristina Koller

From the event description:

Don't miss rising music star Kristina Koller in concert this Sunday. With the 2018 release of her acclaimed debut album "Perception," she established herself as one of the most exciting young voices in jazz. The concert will feature ASL interpreters for the deaf and hard of hearing.

When: Sunday, March 15, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: Free (General Admission); $10 - $20 (Suggested Donation)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.