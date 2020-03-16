Orlando industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Orlando's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 468 new jobs over the past week and 1,592 new jobs in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 312 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include APN Software Services Inc., Latitude, Inc. and the Tews Company. According to a recent job opening posted by the Tews Company, "Tews takes the best aspects of larger, national recruiting firms and combines it with a partner-first mentality that always keeps our focus on the businesses and professionals we serve in Central Florida and surrounding regions."

Jobs posted by APN Software Services Inc. in the past month in Orlando included project managers, technicians and software developers, while Latitude, Inc. was hiring software engineers, project managers and technicians and the Tews Company sought managers and network engineers.

