Hiring for technicians is on the rise in Orlando

Orlando is seeing strong demand for technicians' skills. Employers in the industry posted 190 new jobs over the past week and 766 new jobs in the last month, ranking third among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top companies seeking local technicians include APN Software Services Inc., Westbrook Service Corporation and Universal Nissan Hyundai.

Jobs posted by APN Software Services Inc. in the past month in the area included managers, buyers and business analysts, while Westbrook Service Corporation was hiring electricians, plumbers and project managers and Universal Nissan Hyundai sought cooks, maintenance specialists and receptionists.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.