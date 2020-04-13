Orlando jobs spotlight: Recruiting for sales representatives going strong

Orlando is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 144 new jobs over the past week and 732 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is BCI Integrated Solutions. According to one of the company's recently posted job openings, "BCI Integrated Solutions specializes in innovative electronic building solutions, including commercial alarm systems, voice/data structured cabling, fire alarm and life safety, video surveillance, professional audiovisual systems and 24-hour security services."

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Asurea and USHEALTH Advisors.

Jobs posted by BCI Integrated Solutions in the past month in the area also included technicians, while USHEALTH Advisors sought sales managers, customer service specialists and insurance agents.

