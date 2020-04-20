Industry to watch: Health care experiencing strong job growth in Orlando

Orlando's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 234 new jobs over the past week and 1,034 new jobs in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 237 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include AppleOne, Masc Medical and GHR Travel Nursing.

Jobs posted by AppleOne in the past month in Orlando included registered nurses, managers and nurse practitioners, while Masc Medical was hiring registered nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners and GHR Travel Nursing sought registered nurses.

