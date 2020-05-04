Industry spotlight: Tech companies hiring big in Orlando

Orlando's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 250 new jobs over the past week and 1,126 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 224 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Latitude, Inc., APN Software Services, Inc. and Staffigo Technical Services, LLC.

Jobs posted by Latitude, Inc. in the past month in Orlando included software engineers, project managers and technicians, while APN Software Services, Inc. was hiring project managers, technicians and software developers and Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, sought software engineers, project managers and data analysts.

