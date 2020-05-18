Time for a career change? Real estate experiencing strong job growth in Orlando

Orlando's real estate industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 36 new jobs over the past week and 314 new jobs in the last month, ranking sixth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The real estate industry also came in fifth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 95 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in real estate include Madison Allied LLC, Hercules Real Estate Services and Career Strategies, Inc. According to a recent job opening posted by Hercules Real Estate Services, "Starting with just seven properties, Hercules now owns and manages over 40 properties, including more than 8,000 apartments in seven states."

Jobs posted by Madison Allied LLC in the past month in Orlando included real estate agents, while Hercules Real Estate Services was hiring technicians and Career Strategies, Inc. sought maintenance specialists and porters.

