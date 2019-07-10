3 events to check out in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From nonprofit business training to a tribute band performance, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

LEAN Nonprofit Training

From the event description:

Please join certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Kris Hughes, in conjunction with NSU Orlando and the Orlando Nonprofit Alliance, for this free professional development workshop series, specifically designed to teach nonprofit professionals how to use the power of Lean Six Sigma to improve organizational performance, streamline operations and eliminate inefficiencies.

When: Friday, July 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Nova Southeastern University Orlando, 4850 Millenia Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Kids On The Block Concert

From the event description:

Fans of the late '80s music and early '90s should get ready because New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) are embarking on "The Mixtape Tour."

When: Friday, July 12, 8 p.m.- Saturday, July 13 11:30 p.m.

Where: Amway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Carnival Of Crue Tribute To Motley Crue

From the event description:

Carnival Of Crue Tribute Band To Motley Crue will perform live at Bombshell's Tavern.

When: Friday, July 12, 9 p.m.-Saturday, July 13, 12 a.m.

Where: Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.