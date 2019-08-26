3 events to check out in Orlando this week

From a casino night to a live performance by dubstep musical artist Marauda, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Decision 2020: Battleground Florida

From the event description:

Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual will host a discussion with Kayleigh McEnany of the Trump Campaign focusing on how political party powerhouses plan to win Florida in 2020. We will explore the current major grassroots campaign game plans underway in the sunshine state, election security, fake political groups, social media's political influence and the issues impacting the campaigns. The program will be taped live and will air on August 29th at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 13 and Spectrum Bay News 9.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Marauda: North American Tour

From the event description:

Marauda: North American Tour. Marauda is a 19-year-old dubstep and bass music producer based in Sydney, Australia. He is currently signed to Never Say Die Records, and also releases music on his own label Malignant Music.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 9:30 p.m.- Thursday, Aug. 29, 2 a.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $17

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Inaugural Casino Night

From the event description:

Central Florida Marine Corps Foundation hosts their Inaugural Casino Night.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Mezz, 100 S. Eola Drive, Floor 2

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline