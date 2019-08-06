3 events worth checking out in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a wildlife habitat workshop to a back-to-school volunteer event, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Wildlife Habitat Workshop and screening of 'The Last Green Thread'

From the event description:

Learn about local efforts to help monarch butterflies and how to make your yard more wildlife friendly. We'll start off with a screening of "The Last Green Thread" documentary. Stick around for a panel discussion with two experts — Jason Lauritsen from the Florida Wildlife Corridor and Lisa Roberts with Florida Wildflower Foundation.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 5–8 p.m.

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fashion Square Mall Vendor Event

From the event description:

We need performers and vendors for this event at Fashion Square Mall. Register to be a vendor and you'll get to display your merchandise in front of hundreds of shoppers. The guest panel will discuss small business insight, sales growth and more.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E. Colonial Drive

Admission: $35.95 speaker; $75.95 vendor; $109 performer. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Volunteer for the back to school book bag and school supplies giveaway

From the event description:

This Friday, help us prepare these kids for a successful school year and donate to our back-to-school event. Supplies will be given out Aug. 31 at Fashion Square Mall.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fashion Square Mall Community Room, 3201 E. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free to donate

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

