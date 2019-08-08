3 events worth checking out in Orlando this week

From a veggie burger cook off to a comedy brunch event, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Mr. Talkbox Live in Concert

From the event description:

GMan Productions Presents: 4 Time Grammy Award Winner Mr. Talkbox live in concert! With special guests CeCe Teneal and SoulKamotion and new artists Avery and Malik Hammond.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 a.m.

Where: Majestic Event Center, 801 N. John Young Parkway

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Proper & Wild vs The Sanctum Veggie Burger Brawl

From the event description:

Proper & Wild and The Sanctum are throwing down! Going head to head to take home the coveted Golden Spatula in this Veggie Burger Brawl!

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Sanctum Cafe, 715 N. Fern Creek Ave.

Admission: $30-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch (Comedy Queen Edition)

From the event description:

Miss Comedy Queen pageant weekend with guests April Fresh, Dixie Surewood, Anita Waistline and Jennica McCleary.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, noon-2:30 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Admission: $19.99 ($19.99 Brunch Buffet + Show); $29.99 ($29.99 Brunch Buffet + Show + Unlimited Mimosas/Sodas)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline