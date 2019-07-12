3 food and drink events worth seeking out in Orlando this weekend

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From a "Friends" trivia bar crawl to a comedy brunch, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Friends Trivia Bar Crawl - Orlando

From the event description:

5+ venues. Trivia at multiple bars. Awesome afterparty.

When: Saturday, July 13, 4-11:59 p.m.

Where: Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $15 (Group Ticket (Save 25%); $20 (Single Ticket)

HUSH Society

From the event description:

The focus is on cocktails, hookah and conversations. This night is made for those who want to get out but are not trying to do the club or bar scene.

When: Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.- Sunday, July 14, 2 a.m.

Where: Novelty at 101, 101 S. Eola Drive

Admission: Free (Complimentary RSVP for HUSH); $120 (Main Room High Top); $120 (Living Room Blue Couch). More ticket options available.

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch (Silver Screen Edition)

From the event description:

April Fresh takes on the SILVER SCREEN! Songs from your favorite movie hits.

When: Sunday, July 14, 12-2:30 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Admission: $19.99 (buffet + show); $29.99 (buffet + show + unlimited mimosas & soda)

