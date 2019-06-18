3 music events to check out in Orlando this week

From a summer solstice concert to a silent party, there's plenty of music to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Relief Warehouse Fronts Summer Solstice Event

From the event description:

Relief Warehouse is headlining the performance lineup on Friday at the Summer Solstice event at the Central Florida Fair. In addition, hear from Green Velvet, Gene Farris, Joeski and Mason Maynard. Also, expect art installations and food vendors.

When: Friday, June 21, 5 p.m.- Saturday, June 22, 3 a.m.

Where: Central Florida Fair, 4603 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: $30 - $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Depeche Mode Tribute Band Strangelove Plays The Social

From the event description:

The Depeche Mode tribute band, Strangelove, is playing on Friday at The Social. The group will play such hits as "Enjoy the Silence," "Personal Jesus" and "People are People."

When: Friday, June 21, 6 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Party of '90s music vs. TRAP

From the event description:

The Haven Orlando is hosting a silent party on Friday that will pit '90s music against current trap tunes. Two DJs will compete for attention with the hottest hits from the '90s and 2000s like Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah and Missy Elliot and trap classics from Bad Bunny, 2 Chainz, Pitbull and Future.

When: Friday, June 21, 9:30 p.m.-Saturday, June 22, 2 a.m.

Where: Haven Orlando, 6651 S. Semoran Blvd.

Admission: $12 - $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline