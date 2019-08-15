3 music events to look forward to in Orlando this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a mixtape release party to Nashville Night at Harry Buffalo, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Stephen Kellogg and Tyrone Wells

From the event description:

Hear Stephen Kellogg, a New England native, perform songs off his latest album "Objects in the Mirror" along with musician Tyrone Wells.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $20-$23

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dreci Live Paint-Listening Party

From the event description:

Dreci will be releasing her mixtape "On My Way - Reloaded." This event will be a live paint-listening party. There will be food, drinks and merch available at the event.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Loud Gallery, 1907 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nashville Night

From the event description:

Join us for a special night as we welcome Kent Blazy and Cory Batten to Harry Buffalo for a unique songwriters round sponsored by Bud Light, Tito's and Boot Factory Outlet.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Harry Buffalo, 129 W. Church St.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

