3 totally free events to look forward to in Orlando this week

There's always plenty to do in Orlando, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a back-to-school block party to a lash studio opening, here are three fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

CDA Block Party

From the event description:

Calling all school kids! Get free backpacks and other supplies this Saturday at the CDA Block Party. It also features bounce houses, face painting, food and and more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: CDA Orlando, 7051 Pershing Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

XS Saturdays/Arabica Hookah Lounge

From the event description:

Score early bird specials on hookahs and enjoy hip hop, reggae, Latin and R&B tunes. Our lounge specializes in flavored tobaccos and light fare served in Moroccan-style digs.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.- Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 a.m.

Where: Arabica Hookah Lounge, 7255 International Dr, 7255 International Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Flirty Girl Lash Studio Sodo Orlando Launch Party!

From the event description:

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Don't miss the opening of Flirty Girl Lash Studio. Enjoy funky tunes, free mini lash services, make-up stations and celebrity appearances. Be on the lookout for giveaways and promotions.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Flirty Girl Lash Studio, 30 W. Grant St., Suite 132

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.