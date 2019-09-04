3 ways to enjoy your weekend in Orlando

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this weekend. From an environmental symposium to a concert, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Green Encuentro Welcome Reception

Join us for an environmental symposium between Florida and Puerto Rico. Come out to Green Encuentro and socialize with our speakers from Puerto Rico and other community leaders.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Airport, 5555 Hazeltine National Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

College Park Community Paper 30th Birthday Party

Come out and celebrate with us! It's been three decades of connecting the community with positive news. The evening features the Layla Brisbois Band performing live '80s hits and a best 1980s-style contest with a $1,000 cash prize.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Historic Ballroom at Dubsdread, 549 W. Par St.

Admission: $50 standard admission; $100 VIP admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

T.H.C presents Sonorous: Minnesota, Conrank, Bukez Finezt and Trevor Kelly

Calling all music fans! Don't miss Eurodance group Minnesota this Friday. The lineup includes U.K.-born DJ and producer Conrank, Dubstep producer Bukez Finezt and more.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.–Saturday, Sept. 7, 3 a.m.

Where: Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive

Admission: $26.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

