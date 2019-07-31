4 events to check out in Orlando this week

From a night of stand-up comedy to a community block party, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Social Round Robin Tennis at The National Campus

From the event description:

Join us at the USTA National Campus for a Team Up social round robin.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: USTA National Campus, 10000 USTA Blvd.

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stand-Up for Suicide Prevention

From the event description:

Stand-Up for Suicide Prevention is a reception and comedy show benefiting a new local nonprofit, Peer Support Space, Inc. Everyone heals in different ways. For those of you that heal through humor, we hope you will enjoy us as TEDx Speaker, comedian and suicide survivor Collin Williams travels to Orlando from out of state to present his dark humor comedy skit "My Suicide Note."

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.

Admission: $30-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CDA Block Party

From the event description:

This is a free community event where we will be giving away school supplies and backpacks, and features bounce houses, face painting, food and so much more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: CDA Orlando, 7051 Pershing Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Flirty Girl Lash Studio Launch Party



From the event description:

Join us to celebrate the opening of Flirty Girl Lash Studio Sodo Orlando. Come party with us and enjoy funky tunes, giveaways, promotions, free mini lash services, make-up stations, celebrity appearances, entertainment, endless bubbles and refreshments.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Flirty Girl Lash Studio, 30 W. Grant St., Suite 132

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline