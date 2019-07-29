4 events worth checking out in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From State of the Milk District to a Zach Deputy concert, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

State of the Milk

From the event description:

Join us for a panel discussion on transformative projects in The Milk District. Hear from stakeholders and community members on The Plaza Live and The Levitt Pavilion. Panelists include Chris Moeller of Barton Malow Company, Gabby Lothrop of Alchemy and more.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.

Admission: $10

AAMF: Kill Paris

From the event description:

Don't miss Kill Paris at the Patio. Behind the stage name is Corey Baker, a Colorado-based multi-instrumental producer. In 2018, his remix of an Alison Wonderland song was included on "Awake the Remixes," reports edm.com.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Aug. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: The Patio , 14 W. Washington St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission)

It Takes A Village Networking Soirée Fundraiser

From the event description:

Connect, eat and do good at this Thursday's fundraiser. Presented by Prospanica Orlando, this event offers plenty of networking so bring your business cards. It also features a silent auction courtesy of our generous community partners. Proceeds benefit The Laurita Spina Bifida Project.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: La Boucherie, 7625 Turkey Lake Road

Admission: $20

Zach Deputy

From the event description:

Don't miss this touring musician, who is best known for his live looping shows. Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, he describes his sound as "island-infused, drum ‘n' bass, gospel-ninja-soul" reflective of his Puerto Rican roots and Cruzan heritage, reports redandblack.com. In 2018, he finished his most recent studio album, "Well Spring."

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $15 (General Admission ADV)

