4 events worth checking out in Orlando this week

From a tech event to a college-planning workshop, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Ignite the Night Orlando

From the event description:

Calling all tech evangelists! Don't miss the chance to see 10 tech startups fast pitch their innovations. This NASA iTech event connects brands and organizations to the movers and shakers of our space industry.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Florida 2020 Census: Non-Profit & Funder Briefing

From the event description:

Calling local non-profits! We're working to mobilize the Florida philanthropic and nonprofit communities to form a state-wide "2020 Get out the Census (GOTC)" initiative. Find out about donor communities' plans for education, outreach and fundraising—all to ensure accuracy of the census.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: GuideWell Innovation CoRE, 6555 Sanger Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Navigating High School Through the Eyes of a College Admissions Officer

From the event description:

Calling all parents! It's never too early to start college planning. At this workshop, a college admissions officer will cover common myths about the admissions process, the role of AP classes and ways to demonstrate leadership and service.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Where: The College Map, 3005 Edgewater Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Practical Guidance for Supporting Someone At-Risk

From the event description:

Family members, friends and co-workers: find out how to support a loved one's recovery. Presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this seminar covers topics including warning signs, safety planning, treatment options and self care.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Place Orlando Airport, 5435 Forbes Place

Admission: $3.18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

