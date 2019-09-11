4 fun events to enjoy in Orlando, for $20 or less

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Orlando this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Krafty Kuts Plus Mystery Guest

From the event description:

Renowned and respected worldwide for his highly technical turntablism, meticulously crafted DJ sets and party-punching productions, Krafty Kuts is in a league of his own. One of the key pioneers in the UK breakbeat and bass movement, Krafty Kuts has multiple awards to his name and has released music on the likes of Ministry Of Sound, OWSLA, Southern Fried, DMC, Fabric and many more.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 14, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Bar B, 23 E. Central Blvd.

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Pietasters with Special Guests

From the event description:

Floridaskaevents presents: The Pietasters with special guests Control This!, 69 Fingers, Caffiends and Curtains.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $18-$22

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Iron Cow Presents: Mark Farina

From the event description:

Mark Farina has solidified himself in the world of Dance Music as a trailblazing DJ, Producer, tastemaker and bona fide House Music icon. After 3 decades crisscrossing the globe, he shows no signs of slowing down remaining innovative, humble and firmly rooted in the underground.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 15, 3 a.m.

Where: Iron Cow Cafe, 2438A E. Robinson St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch

From the event description:

With Star Chef Susan Unger cooking, The Funny Gals are back for another fun-filled edition of April Fresh's Comedy Brunch.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, noon-2:30 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Admission: $19.99 (Buffet + Show); $29.99 (Buffet + Show + Unlimited Mimosas/Soda)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

