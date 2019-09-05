4 music events to look forward to in Orlando this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Orlando. From indie rock to techno to 90s throwback tunes, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Dave Hause & the Mermaid with The Attack

Catch artist Dave Hause and The Mermaid this Thursday. The reformed punk rocker has put together a full band that includes younger brother Tim on lead guitar, reports soundbitemagazine.net

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $15 (Advance purchase)

Blackout Featuring Agent Orange DJ

"Stay Young. Love Techno" this Saturday at this live show featuring DJ Agent Orange. He's had 43 releases end up in the Beatport Techno Top 100 with two landing at the number one spot.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 8, 5 a.m.

Where: Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive

Admission: $15

Throwback Party | Back To The 90s

Calling all music fans! Score tickets while you can to this Throwback Party. Groove your heart out all night long to the best R&B, hip-hop, reggae and more from the 90s and 00s.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 8, 2 a.m.

Where: Shakai Sushi Lounge, 43 E. Pine St.

Admission: Free (General Admission before 11:30PM); $5 (General Admission Tier 1); $10 (General Admission Tier 2). More ticket options available.

Pulp Music Festival 2019

We're excited to announce that Pulp Fest is back at Wills this year. Expect three stages of awesome acts from Florida and beyond. The musical lineup includes Gouge Away, awakebutstillinbed and Taking Meds.

When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 1-11:30 p.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $20 (General Admission - Advance); $25 (General Admission - Day of Show)

