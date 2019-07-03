4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

From a DJ-driven fashion and art show to a grilled cheese party, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The MXRKT SS19 Experience

From the event description:

Join us for a collaborative activation fusing elements of fashion, music and art to create a zeitgeist of urban contemporary lifestyle. This unique event will include the MXRKT SS19 release, interactive art installations, and music curated by eclectic DJs, providing a retail experience for all the senses.

When: Saturday, July 6, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Victor Calderone at Elixir

From the event description:

Alliance Events presents electronic music producer, DJ and remixer, Victor Calderone.

When: Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m.-Sunday, July 7, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.

Admission: $15-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Grilled Cheese Party

From the event description:

Join the hundreds to RSVP for Orlando's first ever Grilled Cheese Party, kicking off the official Summer Series with SupremeHaus, Lifestyle and Wavyboyz. There will be free grilled cheese.

When: Saturday, July 6, 10:30 p.m.-Sunday, July 7, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Shakai Sushi Lounge, 43 E. Pine St.

Admission: Free-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Reggae at the Wine Bar

From the event description:

This indoor/outdoor event is like a beach vibe, but in the city. Music will be provided by Analine Sounds, playing the best in reggae soca, Afrobeats and hip hop.

When: Sunday, July 7, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

