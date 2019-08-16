4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

Looking to mix things up this week? From hookah Saturdays to a Marvel trivia bar crawl, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

XS Saturdays Event

Score early bird specials on hookahs and enjoy hip hop, reggae, Latin and R&B tunes. Our lounge specializes in flavored tobaccos and light fare served in Moroccan-style digs.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.- Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: Arabica Hookah Lounge, 7255 International Drive

Admission: Free

One & Only Bridal Third Anniversary Celebration

Calling all past and future brides! Grab friends and family and join our third anniversary celebration. Be prepared to mingle, eat, drink and dance. Stick around for the main attraction: the chance to win $1,000 off a bridal dress.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: One & Only Bridal, 420 E. Church St., Unit 106

Admission: Free

Marvel Trivia Bar Crawl

Are you ready to join the Avengers' fight against baddies like Thanos, Hela and Rona? Assemble a team of up to eight friends and join other bar crawl revelers. You'll get to test your Marvel knowledge with 100 questions at four different venues.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 4-11:59 p.m.

Where: Shine, 25 Wall St., Suite B

Admission: $15 (Group Ticket); $20 (Single Ticket)

ASL SLAM Orlando with Justin Perez

Don't miss ASL Slam with Justin Perez this Saturday at The Venue. Hailing from Houston, this storyteller is in demand. During his teen years at Texas School for the Deaf, he developed a talent for ASL performance art and storytelling.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive

Admission: $20

