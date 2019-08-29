4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From rap battle to a political candidates' forum, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

QPR for Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer Technique Certification

If you're passionate about mental health, this event is for you. Learn how to recognize warning signs and use the question, persuade, refer technique to get help for an individual in crisis.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Mental Health Association of Central Florida, 320 N. Fern Creek Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Önder Battles & Lou Fresco (LILSUPA) Live Performances

On Saturday night, don't miss rap battles in Spanish, and catch a live performance from Venezuelan MC Lou Fresco (also known as LIL SUPA) who collaborated with N-Wise Allah on a recent EP, reports vice.com.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 a.m.

Where: Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kyle Watson Concert

House music fans unite this Saturday! Enjoy a live show with Kyle Watson; he's one of South Africa's biggest dance music exports. Whether you're in a small, sweaty club in the heart of the USA or a 15,000-strong festival in Brazil, you're likely to hear a Watson record.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.-Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: Elixir Orlando, 9 W. Washington St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Autumn 2019 Candidate Forum & AMA

Passionate about local politics? Meet the candidates at this 'Ask Me Anything' event. Guest speakers are exploratory Presidential candidate Dr. JJ Walcutt, Orange County Sheriff candidate Joe Lopez and City of Orlando Mayor candidate Aretha Simons.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Meyers & Washington LLC, 1105 E. Concord St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

