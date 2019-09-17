4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

Looking for something to do this week? From a philanthropy night to concerts, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

United for a Purpose: Horizon Scholars Program

From the event description:

Join The Citrus Club's Leadership Alliance for a night of networking and philanthropy to support Valencia College's Horizon Scholars Program! With admission, you will receive one drink ticket and hors d'oeuvres.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Citrus Club, 255 S. Orange Ave., #1800

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orlando Solar Co-op Info Session

Orlando Solar Co-op Info Session

Learn about solar energy and how our non-profit co-op model simplifies the process of going solar on your home or small business.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 Chelsea St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Rocket Summer

The Rocket Summer

Bryce Avary, better known as The Rocket Summer, exploded onto the scene as a teenager in the early 2000s at the forefront of a wave of indie pop.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Los Stellarians

Los Stellarians

Los Stellarians is the soul-funk experience featuring SA Martinez from 311. The band's new album is entitled, "The Mas Chingon."

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $25 (General Admission Advance); $30 (VIP Package).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

