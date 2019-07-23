5 education events to check out in Orlando this week

From an assisted living symposium to a public safety discussion, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Orange County Assisted Living Facilities Symposium

From the event description:

Calling on the assisted living community! Come out to this free event, enjoy breakfast and donate to a good cause. The goal of this event is to strengthen the relationships between Orange County Office of Emergency Management and the Healthcare community and provide information about state and federal requirements. Bring one non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ASD Boot Camp

From the event description:

If you teach students with ASD, this boot camp is for you. Presented by the UCF Center for Autism, the two-day workshop covers topics such as structuring the classroom for success, collecting data and evidence-based Instructional formats, classroom management and more. Open to new and experienced teachers.

When: Thursday, July 25, 8:30 a.m.- Friday, July 26, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Nova Southeastern University in Orlando, 4850 Milennia Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Summer Story Time at the Orlando Fire Museum

From the event description:

Bring your kids to this story time program this Thursday at The Randall R. Tuten Orlando Fire Museum. It includes a fire safety lesson, and light refreshments will be served. Recommended for children six years and under.

When: Thursday, July 25, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Randall R. Tuten Orlando Fire Museum, 814 E. Rollins St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Reflections of Trauma

From the event description:

If you're interested in community health, this free event is for you. We invite anyone interested in understanding trauma, its effects and effective coping methods to join us at this free. Dr. David Cavalleri, a mental health counselor with a specialization in trauma, will present.

When: Thursday, July 25, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: 320 N Fern Creek Ave, 320 N. Fern Creek Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

One Orlando Alliance Community Discussion on Public Safety

From the event description:

Join us for a panel discussion on inequality and hate crimes that impact LGBTQ+ individuals and the greater community. Participate in a question and answer session this Thursday at Holden Heights Community Center as we seek solutions to complex issues.

When: Thursday, July 25, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

