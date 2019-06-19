5 events to check out in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From the Orlando Small Business Festival to the Sixth Annual Cliff Avril Family Foundation Family Fun Day, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Florida Small Business Festival

The Florida Small Business Expo is a community focused event that invites patrons from all over Orlando to come and discover small businesses. Come and join more than 75 vendors, food trucks, games and demonstrations.

When: Saturday, June 22, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.

Admission: Free

Dollar-Rama

It's all about Dollar-Rama - a Caribbean Day Party! It's the event where you come as you are and enjoy the best in Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats, Caribbean Fusion, Latin, and a touch of Hip-Hop and R&B music.

When: Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.

Where: One80 Skytop Lounge, 400 W. Church St.

Admission: $5 (Online discounted general admission); $20 (VIP outside high-top table for up to three guests); $25 (VIP outside couch for up to four guests)

Home For The Summer: Orlando

Join Canon and friends as they celebrate Deraj's "Saturday" with live performances.

When: Saturday, June 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave.

Admission: $20

Winehoused: The Amy Celebration

A dazzling 10-piece tribute to the style, beauty and music of Amy Winehouse.

When: Saturday, June 22, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.

Admission: $20 (Early Bird); $25 (General Admission); $40 (VIP Meet and Greet)

6th Annual Cliff Avril Family Fun Day

Cliff Avril returns home to host the 6th Annual Cliff Avril Family Foundation Family Fun Day. The event consists of food, sports tournaments, face painting, bounce houses, music and much more! This year's event will include health screenings and a kickball tournament.

When: Sunday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Paul C. Armstrong Park, 2445 County Road 220

Admission: Free

