5 events to check out in Orlando this week

From a conference for coaches to a Southern rapper in concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Central Florida Coach Conference

From the event description:

Calling coaches, teachers, parents, and mentors! Join us for a day of workshops on the City Shaper Challenge, which covers judging, programming and more. Open to adults and student mentors to First Lego Leagues who are 15 and over.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: 6021 S Conway Rd, 6021 S. Conway Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Enlightenment - Mind, Body & Soul Health Event

From the event description:

Bring the family to this mind, body and soul event. We'll be offering food, yoga classes, Zumba, face painting, bounce houses for kids and more. Get a free biometric screening.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Time for TEA 2019

From the event description:

Women CEOs, small business owners and mentors: Time for Tea is back by popular demand. Enjoy talking with diverse women in our city, listen to their stories and bond over treats and tea. This event also features live music and prizes.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 12-4 p.m.

Where: DoveCote Brasserie, 390 N. Orange Ave., #110

Admission: $10 (Time for TEA Mug); $20 (Sponsor a TEEN); $27 (Small Time for T-Shirt). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Big K.R.I.T. - From the South With Love

From the event description:

Raps fans: Don't miss Big K.R.I.T. this Saturday at the Beacham. He's part of a lineage of Southern rap legends that include 8Ball and OutKast and brings an underground that is open to all. His "Live from the Underground" debut was named to SPIN''s 40 best hip-hop albums of 2012, notes review fix.com.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $25 (General Admission)

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer

From the event description:

Big Daddy Weave is one of the top acts in Christian music will be in town this Sunday for a concert. It seeks volunteers 18 and over with big hearts to sign up concertgoers willing to support World Vision's mission—sponsoring a child in need.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

