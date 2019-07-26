5 events worth checking out in Orlando this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a family style open house to a Jamaican dancehall artist in concert, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Success Together Saturday Orlando

From the event description:

Join us for a family-style open house this Saturday. Gather friends and family who are passionate about fitness. This event aims to educate potential coaches about our incredible Beachody Coaching opportunity.

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: MetroWest Golf Club, 2100 S. Hiawassee Road

Admission: Free-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Can We Bridge the Political Divide? Better Angels Red/Blue Workshop

From the event description:

Whether you identify as red, blue or independent, join this workshop to gain new perspectives. You'll get to participate in small and large group discussions with a focus on listening and reflecting rather than debating and persuading.

When: Saturday, July 27, 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: Orlando

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tortured Soul Live with Special Guest DJ BMF

From the event description:

Tortured Soul is back at Iron Cow with special guest DJ BMF. This trio has shared the stage with acts like Chaka Khan and The Wailers and performed at international music festivals, reports residentadvisor.net. The group is comprised of singer/drummer John-Christian Urich, bass player Jordan Scannella and keyboardist Isamu MacGregor.

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 p.m.-Sunday, July 28, 3 a.m.

Where: IRON COW cafe, 2438A E. Robinson St.

Admission: $15 (Tier 1); $20 (Tier 2)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shenseea Live

From the event description:

She's Back By Popular Demand! Don't miss Jamaican dancehall artist in a live performance this Saturday. She has collaborated with Sean Paul, Tommy Lee and Christina Aguilera.

When: Saturday, July 27, 11 p.m.- Sunday, July 28, 4 a.m.

Where: The Spot Events, 5059 Edgewater Drive

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

One Year Anniversary Soirèe

From the event description:

Calling all momtrepreneurs! Come out and celebrate the one year anniversary of our women's network. Enjoy refreshments and tapas while forging new connections.

When: Sunday, July 28, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Loud Gallery, 1907 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.