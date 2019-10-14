5 events worth checking out in Orlando this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a comedy show to a healthy eating workshop, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Frederic Voorn with Fernwood String Quartet

From the event description:

Frederic Voorn started to play the piano when he was eight years old and at an early age he was soloist in a Mozart piano concerto. Since then, he has performed with several orchestras. During his studies in Amsterdam, Utrecht, London and Moscow, he already performed in many countries and made concert tours in Europe, America, Africa and Asia. Frederic Voorn performs both on modern and historical pianos.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: Free

Lady-Centric Improv & Comedy Night at Maxine's on Shine

From the event description:

Get ready for a hilarious night filled with improv and stand-up comedy at Maxine's on Shine. Some of your favorite comedians will be filling your Tuesday evening with Lady-Centric laughs. All genders welcomed.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.

Admission: Free

Carb Counting Info Session

From the event description:

Learn all about different foods you can prepare and enjoy just in time for the holidays from guest speakers, Jamie Hicks and Bayyinah Tobey-Jackson. Hicks is is a Diabetes Educator at AdventHealth Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Center in Winter Park. Tobey-Jackson is a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, who currently works at AdventHealth Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology in Winter Park. We will have activities for the kids so parents can focus on the information provided.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Diabetes Institute Kitchen, 2415 N. Orange Ave., Suite 501

Admission: Free

So You Want to Start a Community Garden?

From the event description:

Growing vegetables in a community garden provides many benefits including a place to grow fresh produce if you do not have a place in your home landscape, live in a condo or apartment building, or just don't want to dig up your yard. Learn about the 10 steps to a successful community garden, what resources are available from the community and how to get started.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-3 p.m.

Where: UF/IFAS Extension Orange County, 6021 S. Conway Road

Admission: $5

Blended Thursdays

From the event description:

The new vibes for Thursday nights with the best music from top 40's Hiphop, R&B, Reggae and Latin provided by Dj: Jackz. While enjoying 15% off Orlando's best seafood & drinks with purchase of your ticket. 4 The Culture Present: BLENDED THURSDAYS. Activities: Live Interviews/ Open Mic/ Lounge/ Performances/ Food. Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.- Friday, Oct. 18, 12 a.m.

Where: 6400 international drive suite 102, 6400 International Drive, Suite 102

Admission: $10-$15

