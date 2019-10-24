5 fun Halloween events in Orlando this weekend

'Tis the season to celebrate.

From spooktacular pet costume contest to a haunted cemetery tour, there's plenty for kids and adults to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal activities in Orlando. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

A Haunting on Main Street at SoDo Plaza

From the event description:

Dress up the kiddos and your furry friends. Enter our spooktacular pet costume contest for a chance to win cool prizes. Also, cast your vote for the best decorated retailer's window.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Sodo Shopping Center, South Orange Avenue

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tricks and Treats Kids Halloween Cookie Decorating

From the event description:

Calling all kiddos! Learn some decorating tricks and enjoy yummy Halloween treats at this special workshop with Le Ky Patisserie.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Hourglass Social House, 2401 Curry Ford Road

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2nd Annual Fright Night Bar Crawl in Downtown Orlando

From the event description:

Who said trick or treating is only for kids? Join hundreds of revelers for the second annual Fright Night. One ticket includes enjoy six free drinks, six different venues, Halloween swag, candy, and more! Participating Venues include Shorts Orlando, Chiller's and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 12 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Orlando, 69 E. Pine St., #F1

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hallofete 2019 (Caribbean Costume Party)

From the event description:

Spice up your fall season Saturday at The Junction Bar's HalloFete. Groove to beats by DJs Stamina, Kareem and Kenny at this Caribbean costume party.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27 2:30 a.m.

Where: The Junction Bar and Restaurant, 2141 W. Colonial Drive

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Greenwood Cemetery Haunted Tour/Paranormal Investigation

From the event description:

Calling all history buffs and curiosity seekers! Forget ghostbusters, join us at the historic Greenwood Cemetery, which was built in 1880, for a unique tour. Expect a history lesson, ghost stories and a mini paranormal investigation.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

Where: 1603 Greenwood St., Orlando, FL 32801

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

