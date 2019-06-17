5 ways to enjoy your week in Orlando

From a networking event to a Father's Day comedy brunch, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Urban Exposure Networking Event

From the event description:

The event will offer you an opportunity to meet small business owners, entrepreneurs and a wealth of resourceful information that will provide a positive impact to your life.

When: Saturday, June 15, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Dr. J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center, 101 N. Parramore Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Juneteenth Block Party + Community Day

From the event description:

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

When: Saturday, June 15, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Parramore

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Health & Wellness Seminar featuring Patrick Delves

From the event description:

Master Herbalist Patrick Delves from Grenada will be in central Florida June 14-17! Patrick will focus on how to use different herbs to promote healing in the body. He will also teach you how to use your foods as medicine to take care of your bod

When: Saturday, June 15, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Rosemont Community Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch (Father's Day Edition)

From the event description:

Back for another fun-filled comedy brunch featuring April Fresh, Gidget Galore, Summer Holiday and Divine Grace.

When: Sunday, June 16, noon-3 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Admission: $19.99-$29.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detlef

From the event description:

Detlef, a DJ and producer of the highest order. Alexander Georgiandis, AKA Detlef, has garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting names in the underground scene.

When: Sunday, June 16, 9 p.m.- Monday, June 17, 2 a.m.

Where: Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.

Admission: Free; $5 (Tier 1)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.